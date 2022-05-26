Chhattisgarh Logs 7 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally At 55

Chhattisgarh on Thursday recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,52,417, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, the official said. The seven cases were reported at a positivity rate of 0.23 per cent (cases detected per 100 tests) with state capital Raipur accounting for three of them, he said.

No new coronavirus cases were reported in 23 districts. The recovery count increased by seven to touch 11,38,328, leaving the state with 55 active cases, the official said.

With 3,006 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,26,896, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,417, new cases 7, death toll 14,034, recoveries 11,38,328, active cases 55, total tests 1,77,26,896.

-With PTI Input