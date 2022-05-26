Friday, May 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Logs 7 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally At 55

The  death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, the official said. The seven cases were reported  at a positivity rate of 0.23 per cent (cases detected per 100 tests) with state capital Raipur accounting for three of them, he said.

Chhattisgarh Logs 7 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally At 55
Chhattisgarh Logs 7 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally At 55

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 10:37 pm

Chhattisgarh on Thursday recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,52,417, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The  death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, the official said. The seven cases were reported  at a positivity rate of 0.23 per cent (cases detected per 100 tests) with state capital Raipur accounting for three of them, he said.

Related stories

Bhupender Yadav Meets UAE Climate Envoy

May Crypto Watchlist: Quitriam Finance (QTM), Ripple (XRP) & Binaryx (BNX)

Defence Minister Arrives In Karnataka On Two-Day Visit To Meet Navy Officials

No new coronavirus cases were reported in 23 districts. The recovery count increased by seven to touch 11,38,328, leaving the state with 55 active cases, the official said. 

With 3,006 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,26,896, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,417, new cases 7, death toll 14,034, recoveries 11,38,328, active cases 55, total tests 1,77,26,896.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Raipur Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Newborn, Found Alive After Being Buried, Dies At Srinagar Hospital

Newborn, Found Alive After Being Buried, Dies At Srinagar Hospital

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health