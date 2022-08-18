Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Chhattisgarh Logs 319 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 1,725

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 319 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 3.01 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,71,802, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,094, an official said.

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 10:31 pm

The patient recovery count stood at 11,55,983 after 123 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 1,725 active cases, he said.

"Durg led with 46 cases, followed by 31 in Rajnandgaon, 23 in Raipur, 20 in Dhamtari, 18 in Balod, and 11 in Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in two districts," the official said.

With 10,597 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,83,81,150, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,71,802, new cases 319, death toll 14,094, recoveries 11,55,983, active cases 1,725, total tests 1,83,81,150.

(Inputs from PTI)

