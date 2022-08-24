Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Chhattisgarh Logs 183 New Coronavirus Cases, No Death; Active Tally At 1,469

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday recorded 183 new cases of Covid-19 at a positivity rate of 2.27 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,72,891, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, a health department official said. The death toll remains unchanged at 14,101.

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 10:41 pm

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday recorded 183 new cases of Covid-19 at a positivity rate of 2.27 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,72,891, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, a health department official said.
The death toll remains unchanged at 14,101.

Raipur district reported 27 new infections followed by 25 in Durg, 14 in Balrampur, and 12 in Surguja, among others. Fresh cases were found in all the 28 districts of the state, he said.

The recovery count rose to 11,57,321 after 291 persons recuperated from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,469, he said.

With 8,058 swab samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 18,422,140, he added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,72,891, new cases 183, death toll 14,101, recovered 11,57,321, active cases 1,469, total tests 18,422,140.

(Inputs from PTI)

