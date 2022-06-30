Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Chhattisgarh Logs 167 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 933

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,54,346, new cases 167, death toll 14,037, recovered 11,39,376, active cases 933, total tests 1,79,08,673.

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 10:41 pm

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 167 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.25 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,54,346, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,037, an official said.

The death toll had remained  unchanged at 14,306 in the state since June 24, he said. The recovery count stood at 11,39,376 after one person was discharged from hospital and 93 people completed their home isolation period during the day, leaving the state with 933 active cases, he said.

"Raipur recorded the maximum cases at 55, followed by 33 in Durg, 12 each in Bemetara and Bilaspur among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in nine districts," the official said.

With 13,384 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,79,08,673, he added.

-With PTI Input

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID-19 Vaccine Chhattisgarh Raipur
