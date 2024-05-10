National

Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxals Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bijapur

The gunfight took place in a forest near Pidia village under Gangaloor police station limits Photo: PTI/File
At least 12 Naxals were gunned down in an encounter on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, congratulating jawans and senior officers.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Pidia village under Gangaloor police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official told news agency PTI.

"An encounter broke out with the Naxals in Gangaloor area of Bijapur district...12 dead bodies of the Naxals have been found. I congratulate our jawans & senior officers," CM Vishnu Deo Sai said on Friday.

This comes weeks after security forces had gunned down 29 Naxalites in an encounter in Kanker district of the state.

The above-mentioned encounter took place in Kanker on April 16, just days before the district was to vote for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Voting in Kanker took place on April 26.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were heavily stationed in Kanker district to conduct counter-insurgency activities after the clash took place in the forest area of the Chhotebethiya police station limits of the Kanker.

A joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation when the clash took place.

