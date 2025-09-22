Chennai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies with Patchy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

Predominantly, cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, temperatures ranging from 26.3°C to 33.7°C. Humidity levels at 69–78%, making it feel muggy, with gentle west-northwest winds providing slight relief.

Chennai Weather Today
  • Chennai sees cloudy skies with 26.3–33.7°C temperatures today.

  • IMD warns of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms

  • Air quality is Moderate (AQI 70) with PM2.5 at 19 µg/m³

  • Light showers are likely through September 28, with highs around 34°C

Current Weather Conditions

Chennai weather today shows predominantly cloudy skies, with light to moderate rain reported in several neighbourhoods. As of late morning on September 22, 2025, the Chennai temperature stands at 30.0°C, fluctuating between a low of 26.3°C and a high of 33.7°C. Humidity levels remain elevated at 69–78%, making the atmosphere feel muggy and sticky. Gentle winds blowing at 14–21 km/h from the west-northwest offer slight relief from the moisture-laden air.

IMD Weather Alert and Forecast

The IMD weather forecast for Chennai issues a yellow alert for intermittent rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, particularly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain probabilities peak at 88%, with patchy showers expected to alternate with brief dry spells. Skies will remain partly to largely cloudy, limiting sunshine. The UV index is rated at 7, classified as high, so sun protection is recommended during any breaks in cloud cover.

Chennai Air Quality

Chennai air quality remains in the Moderate category with a current AQI of 70 recorded this morning. Concentrations of fine particulate matter stand at PM2.5: 19 µg/m³ and PM10: 53 µg/m³, both within acceptable limits but warranting caution for sensitive groups. Carbon monoxide levels measure 480 ppb, influenced by vehicular emissions and reduced dispersion under cloudy conditions. Recent showers may assist in dispersing pollutants, but residents with respiratory issues should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Weekly Weather Outlook

The Chennai weather report for the next seven days suggests continued unsettled conditions with periodic rain:

  • September 23–24: Partly cloudy mornings followed by light rain, highs of 33–34°C, lows near 27°C.

  • September 25–27: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers expected daily, daytime temperatures between 32–34°C, and overnight lows of 26–27°C.

  • September 28: Partly cloudy dawn,  occasional rain, high around 33°C, low near 26°C.

Advisory for Residents

Residents are advised to keep umbrellas or raincoats handy and monitor local forecasts for sudden weather changes. Morning hours present the best window for outdoor activities, as rain intensity typically increases after noon. Motorists should drive cautiously due to wet road surfaces and occasional waterlogging in low-lying areas. Farmers and construction crews should plan operations around anticipated showers to minimize disruptions.

