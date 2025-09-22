IMD Weather Alert and Forecast

The IMD weather forecast for Chennai issues a yellow alert for intermittent rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, particularly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain probabilities peak at 88%, with patchy showers expected to alternate with brief dry spells. Skies will remain partly to largely cloudy, limiting sunshine. The UV index is rated at 7, classified as high, so sun protection is recommended during any breaks in cloud cover.