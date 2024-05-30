Chennai Startup Successfully Test Fires Rocket 'Agniban' On 5th Attempt, ISRO Backs Launch | All You Need To Know

Right ahead of the launch, the start-up issued a statement saying, "Agnibaan SOrTeD (Suborbital Tech Demonstrator) is a single-stage launch vehicle driven by Agnikul's patented Agnilet engine - an entirely 3D-printed, single-piece, 6 kN semi-cryogenic engine. Agnibaan SOrTeD will lift off vertically and follow a predetermined trajectory. The trajectory, manoeuvres and various flight events that will occur during the mission have been configured to validate tech integral to the success of our upcoming orbital flights. We are excited to be attempting this flight from our own launch pad [named Dhanush] at Sriharikota."