Chennai experiences cloudy weather with intermittent drizzle on Saturday, September 20, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The city recorded a current temperature of 25.6°C with 93% humidity and southwesterly winds at 3.7 kmph, creating muggy conditions throughout the morning.
Current Weather Conditions and Temperature
Morning conditions show slight intermittent drizzle with visibility at 3 miles due to fog and haze. The IMD forecast indicates a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of moderate rain, with thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur in some areas throughout the day. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32-33°C, while minimums will hover around 25-26°C.
Sunrise occurred at 5:58 AM with sunset expected at 6:07 PM, providing nearly 12 hours of daylight. Current atmospheric pressure stands at 1007 mb with humidity at 49% at some monitoring stations, though this varies across the city. Wind speeds remain gentle at 5.3 kmph from the southwest with occasional gusts reaching 8.78 kmph.
The regional meteorological centre reports thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. Different monitoring stations across the city show varying conditions, with Nungambakkam recording 31°C and Arumbakkam at 34.1°C.
Extended Weekly Weather Forecast
The 7-day outlook shows persistent rainy conditions with consistent temperatures:
September 21: Light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning, temperatures 26-33°C
September 22: Light to moderate rain at isolated places, 27-34°C range
September 23-25: Light to moderate rain continues at isolated places with temperatures 25-34°C
September 26-28: Continued shower activity with thick cloud cover and temperatures 26-34°C
Air Quality and Health Recommendations
Air quality remains in the satisfactory category with AQI at 60, showing PM2.5 levels at 17 µg/m³ and PM10 at 49 µg/m³. The continuous rainfall is helping maintain acceptable air quality levels by washing away pollutants, though humidity creates muggy conditions.
Health advisories recommend carrying rain protection due to 80-90% precipitation chances throughout the week. The high humidity levels between 49-93% combined with warm temperatures, may cause discomfort, requiring adequate hydration and light, breathable clothing.
Residents should prepare for continued wet weather with thunderstorm activity and potential waterlogging in low-lying areas during heavy shower periods.