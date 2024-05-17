National

Chennai: Power Shutdown In Parts Of City Today | List Of Affected Areas

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (TANGEDCO) had announced a power cut in some areas for undertaking maintenance work.

The power cut will be in effect from 9 am to 12 pm on Friday
info_icon

Parts of Tamil Nadu's Chennai will reportedly face power cuts for several hours on Friday, May 17, due to maintenance work. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (TANGEDCO) announced a power cut in Pattabiram, Thandurai, and Sekkadu regions.

The power cut will be in effect from 9 am to 12 pm on Friday, according to a Times Now report.

TANGEDCO will be conducting work to erect a new power transformer and for the replacement of the AB switch at the Pattabiram substation, the report said.

Chennai Power Cut | List Of Affected Areas

The power outage will take place in

  1. Pattabiram,

  2. Thandurai,

  3. Iyyappan Nagar,

  4. Sekkadu,

  5. Gopalapuram East & West,

  6. Thendral Nagar,

  7. Mullai Nagar,

  8. South Bazar,

  9. Vallalar Nagar,

  10. Venkatapuram,

  11. Anna Nagar,

  12. C.T.H. Road,

  13. Charles Nagar,

  14. Drivers Colony,

  15. Modern City,

  16. Kamarajapuram,

  17. Sasthri Nagar,

  18. I.A.F. Road, and all other surrounding areas.

Two power transformers reportedly caught fire recently, leading to power cuts in the neighborhood. One of these power transformers was replaced.

