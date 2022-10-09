Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Che Guevara Sacrificed Life To Build A New Era Of Socialism: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday remembered iconic revolutionary Che Guevara on his 55th death anniversary and said the Cuban Communist leader had an "unwavering love of humanity".

CPI(M) Chief Pinarayi Vijayan
CPI(M) Chief Pinarayi Vijayan File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 4:05 pm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday remembered iconic revolutionary Che Guevara on his 55th death anniversary and said the Cuban Communist leader had an "unwavering love of humanity".

Vijayan said Che, as he is popularly known, sacrificed his life to fight against imperialism and to build a new era of socialism based on social justice and equality. 

"Che Guevara sacrificed his life to fight against imperialism and build a new era of socialism on the foundation of social justice and equality. He had an unwavering love of humanity and an unbreakable revolutionary spirit. My salutes to #CheGuevara on this day of his martyrdom," Vijayan tweeted.

The CPI(M) in Kerala said Che's life was a universal symbol of struggle against exploitation and oppression. 

"Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, known to the masses simply as Che Guevara, was brutally murdered by the CIA-backed Bolivian armed forces on October 9, 1967. Red Salute to the master of guerilla warfare, military theorist, incomparable leader, fearless soldier, and staunch Marxist," the Kerala unit of CPI(M) tweeted. 

The Twitter handles of Left leaders were filled with memorials of Che with his various pictures and videos, including his speech at the United Nations and his quotes. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Launches Ambitious 'No to Drugs' Campaign In The State

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Terms Violence During PFI Shutdown ‘Pre-Meditated’, Says Culprits Will Not Be Spared

Pinarayi Vijayan Attacks Kerala Governor Over Varsity Appointment Row

Tags

National Kerala Cuban Communist Leader Twitter Handles Of Left Leaders Unwavering Love Of Humanity Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Iconic Revolutionary Che Guevara 55th Death Anniversary
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card