Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Char Dham Yatra: Travel Only After Medical Check-up, Panel Advises Pilgrims

Since the beginning of the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand and the death of around 112 pilgrims, an expert committee has advised elderlies and the ones suffering from covid or other ailments to make the pilgrimage only after they have been deemed fit during thorough health check-ups.

The Shree Badrinath temple Representational image

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 1:10 pm

 An expert committee constituted following the death of pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has said elderly people and those suffering from ailments and covid should travel only after getting their health check-ups done. According to the committee, the risk of traveling from the plains to the higher Himalayan regions increases significantly due to the covid.

State Health Secretary Radhika Jha said the panel has suggested that the elderly and those suffering from covid and other ailments should travel only after getting their health check-up done. In its report submitted on Sunday, the committee said more than 60 percent of the people who died during the Yatra were suffering from serious ailments. It suggested that people should spend 20-48 hours during the journey adapting to a particular location. 

Since the beginning of the Char Dham Yatra on May 3, 112 pilgrims have died. Jha said health check-up of all pilgrims above 50 years of age is also being done on the Yatra route. People found unfit are being returned, he said, adding that so far 87 people have been told to return. She said an air ambulance service is being provided for the first time to provide quick medical aid to pilgrims while an adequate supply of oxygen is also available at all medical units. 

Jha said for the first time, specialist doctors have been trained and posted in major hospitals on the Yatra route for proper treatment of patients suffering from heart ailments. 

