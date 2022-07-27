Change In Flag Code, Har Ghar Tiranga Will Bring National Flag To Homes From Just Offices: Sources

The Centre's decision to change the Flag Code and launch the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is an attempt to bring the national flag inside homes rather than just being in offices and unfurled on occasions, sources said Tuesday.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of independence, seeks to encourage Indians to exhibit the national flag with almost no restrictions.

All kinds of materials can be used for making flags -- polyester, cotton, wool, silk and Khadi bunting material. Previously, machine-made and polyester flags were not allowed to be used. There is also no size restriction. There is also no restriction on timing of flag display.

Earlier, the national flag was allowed to be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of the prevailing weather conditions. A member of public, a private organisation or an educational institution may hoist/display the national flag on all days and occasions, the source said.

The culture ministry said states have been mobilised to use self help groups (SHGs) for production of flags. Local tailoring units and MSMEs have also been roped in.

The Ministry of Textiles has identified flag producers who are supplying flags in large quantities. All 1.6 lakh post offices in the country shall also make available flag for sale at the last mile, the source said.

As part of this celebration, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme has been launched to motivate citizens to hoist the tricolour in their homes for three days that is from August 13 to 15. According to the official statement, over 20 crore tricolours would be hoisted atop houses for three days.

(With PTI inputs)