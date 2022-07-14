Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Centre Urges States To Ensure Sputnik V Recipients Take Its 2nd And Precaution Doses

The Centre has urged states to ensure vaccination centers reach out to recipients of the Sputnik V vaccine to complete their due doses.

Sputnik v vaccine ( representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 7:21 pm

The Centre has suggested states ensure private vaccination centers providing Sputnik V vaccine reach out to beneficiaries for due doses -- both second and precaution -- while ensuring availability of the jab.

In a letter to states and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said it has been observed that the uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik V is only 0.5 percent of those due for it.

Stating that queries have been received by the health ministry about the precaution dose of the Russian vaccine, he referred to an e-mail to all states and Union Territories on May 5 mentioning that those who got two doses of the vaccine may be administered precaution jab using Component 1 of Sputnik V in private Covid vaccination centers.

Referring to a July 6 order, Bhushan said the interval between the second and precaution doses has now been reduced to six months or 26 weeks for all vaccines.  To increase the uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik V vaccine by beneficiaries who are due for it, the health secretary urged states to ensure the availability of the Sputnik V vaccine (Component 1) and the functionality of private Covid vaccination centers.

"Private CVCs (Covid vaccination centers), which were providing Sputnik V vaccine, may reach out to due beneficiaries to receive the due doses (both second and precaution dose). Targeted communication may be established for the due beneficiaries of the precaution dose of Sputnik V.

"I look forward to your support so that benefit of precaution done is extended to all beneficiaries due or overdue for it," Bhushan said in a letter on Thursday.

Sputnik V Rajesh Bhushan Russian Vaccine Covid Vaccination Centers Precaution Dose
