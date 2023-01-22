Saturday, Apr 29, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Centre To Set Up Modern Floating Jetty On Northern Bank Of Brahmaputra In Assam: Sonowal

Home National

Centre To Set Up Modern Floating Jetty On Northern Bank Of Brahmaputra In Assam: Sonowal

Once the proposed floating jetty is operational, it will facilitate the docking of three ships simultaneously, Sonowal said, while interacting with BJP workers here on Saturday.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal
The Centre will set up a modern floating jetty on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jan 2023 10:21 am

The Centre will set up a modern floating jetty on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Sonitpur district to facilitate movement of cargo and passengers via waterways, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The union government has prepared a plan to build such a facility at the historic Biswanath ghat, he said. Once the proposed floating jetty is operational, it will facilitate the docking of three ships simultaneously, Sonowal said, while interacting with BJP workers here on Saturday.

"The new jetty will help the local economy flourish, as farmers and traders will be able to transport and export their produce via waterways," Sonowal, the shipping minister, said. The Centre's 'Act East' policy has made "wonders for the economic revival of the region in the global trade map", he said.

Related stories

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Hosts 'Assam Day' Event In Delhi

Sarbananda Sonowal Asks New Recruits To Make India Strong

If We Take Care Of Nature, It Will Take Care Of Us: Sarbananda Sonowal

"By reenergising our traditional routes of trade via the Brahmaputra river, we have a tremendous opportunity to regain our glory as an important hub of trade in this part of the world," he said.

Tags

National Centre Floating Jetty Brahmaputra Assam Sonowal BJP
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kharge Made 'Poisonous Snake' Barb At PM Modi To Please His Political Masters: Dharmendra Pradhan

Kharge Made 'Poisonous Snake' Barb At PM Modi To Please His Political Masters: Dharmendra Pradhan

Slain IAS Officer’s Daughter Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention After Gangster Anand Mohan Singh’s Release

Slain IAS Officer’s Daughter Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention After Gangster Anand Mohan Singh’s Release