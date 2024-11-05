National

Centre Issues Notice To Wikipedia After Complaints Of 'Bias And Inaccuracies'

The communication from the Information and Broadcasting ministry said there is a view that a small group exercises editorial control on its pages.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
wikipedia
Centre Issues Notice To Wikipedia After Complaints Of 'Bias And Inaccuracies' Photo: | File Pic
info_icon

The Centre has written to Wikipedia noting numerous complaints of bias and inaccuracies in information provided by it, and asked why it should not be treated as a publisher instead of an intermediary, sources said on Tuesday.

Wikipedia advertises itself as a free online encyclopedia where volunteers can create or edit pages on personalities, issues or various subjects.

The popular online source of information is embroiled in legal cases in India over alleged inaccurate and defamatory content provided by it

