National

Centre Approves Proposal For Construction Of Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro Corridor

The Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6,231 crore with the Delhi portion estimated to cost Rs 5,685.22 crore and the Haryana portion Rs 545.77 crore, the statement said.32

Representational Image
Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro Corridor | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

The Centre has cleared a Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs-DDA proposal for the construction of the Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor, a Raj Niwas statement said on Saturday. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had taken up the construction of this metro corridor with the Centre on various occasions, it said.

The Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6,231 crore with the Delhi portion estimated to cost Rs 5,685.22 crore and the Haryana portion Rs 545.77 crore, the statement said.

This corridor is planned as an extension of the existing Red Line. Nearly 40 per cent of the cost of the Delhi portion will be borne by the central government. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be contributing Rs 1,000 crore of the remaining cost while 37.5 per cent of the capital will come from bilateral/multilateral loans and about 20 per cent from the Delhi government, it said.

For the Haryana portion, while the state government will provide grants amounting to 80 per cent, the remaining 20 per cent will come through central government grants.

This 26.5-km line with 21 stations will be completed within four years. It will massively improve connectivity of Narela, Bawana and Alipur areas with the remaining city and bring about an infrastructure boom, the statement said.

It will also provide impetus to growth and development of the Narela-Bawana sub-city and address the long-pending requirements of the Rohini sub-city.

The Narela sub-city, where the DDA is developing an education hub with campuses of seven Delhi universities and institutions, a multi-modal logistic park along UER-II, corporate offices/IT-ITeS Parks, and an AIIMS and IGTUW medical campus, will get a major boost with the construction of this corridor, it said.

The area already houses Delhi Technological University, NIT Delhi, National Institute of Homoeopathy, Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Anaaj Mandi, Smriti Van and various DDA housing projects.

This corridor, which will ensure seamless interstate connectivity between Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Delhi and Kundli (Haryana), is estimated to have a daily ridership of 1.26 lakh by 2028 and 3.8 lakh by 2055, the statement said.

The main stations on the line will include seven sectors of Rohini, villages like Barwala, Sanoth, New Sanoth and Narela, J J Colony and other two stations in the Bawana industrial area and five stations in Narela -- Anaaj Mandi, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela Village, Depot Station and Narela Sector-5.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  2. ‘Thank You Prime Minister’: Sharad Pawar Credits Modi For MVA’s Lok Sabha Success. Here’s Why
  3. Unauthorised Structures At Ex-Andhra CM Jagan's Residence In Hyderabad Demolished
  4. Day In Pics: June 15, 2024
  5. Reasi Terror Attack: 10 Critically Injured Discharged, 5 Stable In J-K Hospital
Entertainment News
  1. Ranveer Singh To Gain 15 Kgs For His Next Project? Here's What We Know
  2. Sara Ali Khan Drops Unseen Pic With 'Kedarnath' Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput On Actor's 4th Death Anniversary
  3. Actress Naqiyah Haji Shares Special Bonding With Dad Ahead Of Father's Day
  4. TV Actor Pankit Thakker Reveals Horrific Experience During Reasi Terror Attack
  5. 'Bhairava Anthem': Prabhas And Diljit Dosanjh Team Up For 'Kalki 2898 AD's First Song
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024, Group A And B: Teams, Key Players, And What To Know
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Hungary Face Switzerland In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  3. India Vs Canada Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024: Will Florida Rains Dampen Kohli's Final Chance Before Super Eight Campaign?
  4. ENG Vs SRB, UEFA Euro 2024: England-Serbia Fixture Deemed 'High-Risk' By Police Officials
  5. US Open Golf: Leader Ludvig Aberg Trying To Stay 'Disciplined And Patient'
World News
  1. What NYC Doormen Don’t Want To See At The Club | Deets Inside
  2. Iran And Sweden Agree To A Prisoner Swap Freeing Man Convicted Of War Crimes Over '88 Executions
  3. Is Taylor Swift Blocking Charli XCX From The Top Spot? See Why People Think So!
  4. Kate Middleton Attends 'Trooping The Colour', First Public Event Since Cancer Diagnosis | All You Need To Know
  5. Peter Pellegrini, A Close Ally Of The Populist Prime Minister, Is Sworn In As Slovakia's President
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Hungary Face Switzerland In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow