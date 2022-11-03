Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Centre Approved Projects Worth Rs Two Lakh Crore For Maharashtra, Says PM Modi

His statement comes in the wake of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government coming under the Opposition's fire after some proposed big-ticket projects moved out of Maharashtra to poll-bound Gujarat and some other states. 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 6:46 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the central government has given a nod to projects worth Rs two lakh crore for Maharashtra.

His statement comes in the wake of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government coming under the Opposition's fire after some proposed big-ticket projects moved out of Maharashtra to poll-bound Gujarat and some other states. 

In a video message aired during the Maharashtra government's function held here for distribution of appointment letters as part of recruitment of 75,000 people, Modi said the state government's initiative was fulfilling the objective of employment generation.

"The Centre has approved projects worth Rs two lakh crore for Maharashtra, which will create new opportunities for employment," he said.

The state government has been drawing flak from the opposition after a consortium of European aviation firm Airbus and the Tata group selected Vadodara in Gujarat for a Rs 22,000-crore project to manufacture military aircraft.

The opposition has also been lashing out at the Shinde government for Maharashtra losing out on Vedanta-Foxconn's Rs 1.54 lakh crore semiconductor plant, earlier proposed to come up in Pune district. The project was moved to Gujarat in September.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Institutions Acting Against The Corrupt Need Not Be Defensive: PM Narendra Modi

Modi Not A Factor In Himachal Pradesh Polls, Congress Set For Decisive Win: Sukhwinder Sukhu 

Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Condole Ela Bhatt's Death

Tags

National Prime Minister Of India PM Modi Development Projects Politics Narendra Modi Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments