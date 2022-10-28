Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Central Schemes Being Successfully Implemented In Jammu And Kashmir With People's Support: Sarbananda Sonowal

Launching a 'Ayush Utsav' at the Government Unani Medical College and Hospital (GUMC) at Ganderbal, Sonowal said central government's schemes are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir in a fair manner and all eligible beneficiaries are treated equally.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 6:59 pm

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said  central government's various development schemes are being successfully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir with active support of local people.

Launching a 'Ayush Utsav' at the Government Unani Medical College and Hospital (GUMC) at Ganderbal, Sonowal said central government's schemes are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir in a fair manner and all eligible beneficiaries are treated equally.

"People in Jammu and Kashmir are very happy with the implementation of various central government schemes. The successful implementation of the schemes will bring progress and prosperity for the local people," he said.

Sonowal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special attention for the all-round development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been "neglected by successive governments" both at the Centre and in the erstwhile state.

The Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports, Shipping and Waterways also distributed financial assistance under various schemes including higher education assistance by labour department and an amount of Rs 12.35 lakh under the Housing for All (Urban) scheme among the beneficiaries.

He also handed over sanction letter under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), hearing aids, prosthetics and orthotics equipment, wheel chairs, land passbooks, income certificates, Golden Cards, sports kits, sanction letters for construction of Trout and Carp fish ponds at the mini secretariat in Ganderbal to the beneficiaries.

Sonowal also launched an e-rickshaw service in the town from the mini secretariat. "Under the ample guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the development, peace and security are going on at the same pace in the Union Territory," he said. At the 'Ayush Utsav', the minister said the country's rich traditional medicinal practices must be optimally used for the benefit and enrichment of human lives.

The Modi government has been making a concerted effort to promote the Ayush medicinal practices and supplement it with the modern medicinal treatments for a holistic recovery and wellness of the people, Sonowal said.

Related stories

Youth Should Work With Dedication For Growth Of Country: Sarbananda Sonowal

AIFF President’s Election: Sarbananda Sonowal, Former Sports Minister, Likely To Throw Hat In Ring

Chabahar Port Link With INSTC to Enhance Connectivity With Central Asia: Sarbananda Sonowal

It is a matter of great pride that a Global Centre of Traditional Medicine is coming up in Jamnagar, Gujarat and this will further bolster the traditional medicinal practices in India as well as globally, he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Central Government Jammu And Kashmir Government Unani Medical College And Hospital (GUMC) Ayush Utsav Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) Global Centre Of Traditional Medicine
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Twitter Deal: Who Is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's Short-Lived Desi CEO Fired By Elon Musk?

Twitter Deal: Who Is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's Short-Lived Desi CEO Fired By Elon Musk?