Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Quizzes Abhishek's Wife In Coal Scam

"We were not satisfied with Mrs Banerjee's replies, hence we are questioning her again," the CBI officer said. The CBI had last year also interrogated Ruira Narula Banerjee's sister Menoka Gambhir, her husband and father-in-law in connection with their probe.

CBI Quizzes Abhishek's Wife In Coal Scam
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira interrogated by CBI. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 1:56 pm

The CBI interrogated TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira at their south Kolkata residence on Tuesday morning in connection with the coal pilferage scam, a senior officer said.

An eight-member CBI team, which had a woman officer, reached Banerjee's residence 'Santiniketan' on Harish Mukherjee Road around 11.30 am, he said.

This is the second time that the central agency was quizzing her in connection with the case. The CBI had interrogated her in February last year ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Moments before the CBI team arrived that day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited her nephew Abhishek's residence.

Related stories

Coal Scam: CBI Launches Fresh Searches Allegedly Involving ECL Officials

"We were not satisfied with Mrs Banerjee's replies, hence we are questioning her again," the CBI officer said. The CBI had last year also interrogated Ruira Narula Banerjee's sister Menoka Gambhir, her husband and father-in-law in connection with their probe.

It is alleged that illegal mining of coal was done at leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfields' in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol. Investigations have hinted towards financial transactions of Rs 1,300 crore, the bulk of which went to several influential people, as per the CBI.

The probe revealed that the money was deposited in foreign bank accounts of these influential people through hawala.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National CBI Quizzes Abhishek's Wife Coal Scam Central Agency Father-in-law In Connection Probe Influential People Hinted Financial Connection
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?

Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread