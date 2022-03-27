CBI Names 21 As Accused In West Bengal’s Birbhum Violence

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday named 21 as accused in Birbhum violence case in West Bengal.

Eight people were beaten and burnt alive earlier this week at the Bogtui village near Birbhum's Rampurhat town earlier this week in West Bengal Birbhum district.

Six women and two children, who were from same family were locked inside their homes and burnt alive by a mob at the Bogtui village.

The attack was done allegedly in retaliation to the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader, Bhadu Sheikh, who was killed in a bomb attack.

The CBI has to file a status report on its investigation by April 7 in the Calcutta High Court, which ordered a probe by the Central agency on Friday.

