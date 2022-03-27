Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

CBI Names 21 As Accused In West Bengal’s Birbhum Violence

Birbhum Violence: The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) took over the case after Calcutta High Court ordered probe by the former agency. Earlier, the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had urged the court not to hand over the case to CBI.

CBI Names 21 As Accused In West Bengal’s Birbhum Violence
CBI team in West Bengal's Birbhum district. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 5:56 pm

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday named 21 as accused in Birbhum violence case in West Bengal. 

Eight people were beaten and burnt alive earlier this week at the Bogtui village near Birbhum's Rampurhat town earlier this week in West Bengal Birbhum district. 

Six women and two children, who were from same family were locked inside their homes and burnt alive by a mob at the Bogtui village. 

Related stories

BJP Has Forgotten Gujarat Violence, It's Shedding Crocodile Tears For Birbhum, Says TMC

Birbhum Killings: CBI To Interact With Injured In Hospital

Birbhum Killings: Bogtui Becomes Ghost Village As Resident Flee In Fear

The attack was done allegedly in retaliation to the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader, Bhadu Sheikh, who was killed in a bomb attack.

The CBI has to file a status report on its investigation by April 7 in the Calcutta High Court, which ordered a probe by the Central agency on Friday. 
 

Tags

National Birbhum Killings Birbhum Violence Birbhum Massarce West Bengal Mamata Banerjee CBI Calcutta High Court Probe Accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) Bogtui Village
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can Peerni Bushra Bibi's Prayers Save Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Ouster From Power?

Can Peerni Bushra Bibi's Prayers Save Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Ouster From Power?

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT