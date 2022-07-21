Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Gujarat Cadre IAS Officer For ‘Bribery' In Issuing Arms Licences

The agency has also named in the charge sheet Rafiq Memon, owner of a private firm who was an alleged accomplice of Rajesh, a former collector of Surendranagar district in Gujarat.

undefined
CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Gujarat Cadre IAS Officer For ‘Bribery' In Issuing Arms Licences

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 6:43 pm

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Gujarat cadre IAS officer K Rajesh for alleged bribery in issuing arms licences to ineligible people and other graft charges, officials said Thursday.

The agency has also named in the charge sheet Rafiq Memon, owner of a private firm who was an alleged accomplice of Rajesh, a former collector of Surendranagar district in Gujarat.

"It was found during investigation that the alleged bribe money of Rs. 98,000 was deposited in the account of Proprietor (Memon) on the directions of said public servant. The said amount was the part of bribe amount, which was demanded by the public servant (Rajesh)," the CBI said in a statement. 

Related stories

Bengal Coal Pilferage Case: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against 41 Accused

Bank Scam: CBI To Produce Wadhawans In Court

Narinder Batra's Former Office At IOA Raided By CBI

The officials said Memon had prepared four fake invoices in the name of a private person claiming to have sold dress material, whereas the said four invoices were in the name of other person and "SIR". 

The invoices submitted by Memon to the CBI were allegedly forged on his computer to shield Rajesh, they said.

"Investigation has also revealed that both the accused entered into a conspiracy wherein part of the alleged bribe demanded by the public servant was paid by other person into the account of Proprietor of said firm on the directions of public servant," the agency statement said. 

The CBI arrested Rajesh and Memon during the course of its probe.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National CBI IAS Officer Bribery CBI Bribery Case Charge Sheet New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing