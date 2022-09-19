Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Arrests North Bengal University VC In Teachers' Recruitment Scam

VC Subires Bhattacharyya had chaired the Commission from 2014-18. The CBI had take up the probe on the directives of Calcutta High Court, they said.

Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and close aide Arpita Mukherjee
North Bengal University vice chancellor held assistant teachers' recruitment scam by Partha Chatterjee Twitter/Suvendu Adhikari

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 4:46 pm

The CBI on Monday arrested North Bengal University vice chancellor Subires Bhattacharyya in connection with the assistant teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal in 2016, officials said.

Bhattacharyya, former chairperson of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission, was called for questioning at the CBI office in Kolkata. Finding him non-cooperative, the CBI took him into custody, the officials said said. Bhattacharyya had chaired the Commission from 2014-18. The CBI had take up the probe on the directives of Calcutta High Court, they said.

It is alleged that then Commission advisor S P Sinha along with others had extended undue advantage to undeserving, non-listed and below ranked candidates in the appointment of assistant teachers for Classes 9 and 10 in the state level selection test held by the Commission in 2016.

The agency had recently taken custody of Sinha, who was already in judicial custody in connection with a separate FIR. The accused allegedly flouted the rules of the Commission and deprived deserving and genuine candidates from appointment as assistant teacher, the CBI alleged in the FIR registered on April 7 this year.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National CBI Arrests North Bengal University VC Teachers' Recruitment Scam Calcutta High Court Directives Subires Bhattacharyya
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy