CBI Arrests 4 People From Kolkata In Rs 565 Crore Chit Fund Case

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 9:28 am

The CBI on Tuesday said it has arrested a former deputy registrar of companies in Kolkata and three others in a chit fund case.
Among those arrested is a founding director and two territory managers of private companies, it said in a statement.

The agency said it had registered the case in compliance of orders of the Supreme Court in 2014 against the then managing director of a private company and others, and took over the investigation in the matter which had been registered in Balasore district of Odisha.

The agency said it has arrested Subha Kumar Banerjee, then deputy registrar of companies in Kolkata, Lakshman Srinivasan, then founding director of a company, and two others.

It is alleged that deposits to the tune of ₹ 565 crore were illegally collected in Odisha by alluring people, promising high returns, but the maturity amount was not repaid.

The four arrested had allegedly associated with the ponzi scheme and received pecuniary benefits, the statement said.

The then deputy registrar of companies had allegedly facilitated the illegal deposit collection business of Infinity Realcon Ltd and its managing director Pranab Mukherjee, it added.

National Chit Fund Case CBI CBI Probe Kolkata Chit Funds Odisha Odisha’s Balasore Money Laundering
