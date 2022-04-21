Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Case Registered Against Woman For `Trying To Extort Money' From Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde

The case was transferred to the crime branch of Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Case Registered Against Woman For `Trying To Extort Money' From Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 10:23 am

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered here against a woman for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, an official said on Thursday. After the FIR was registered at Malabar Hill police station, the case was transferred to the crime branch of Mumbai Police for further investigation, he added. 

According to the complaint, social justice minister Munde, an NCP leader, knows the woman. She allegedly called him from international mobile numbers in February and March this year and demanded a shop and expensive mobile phone,  threatening to defame him on social media if he did not accept her demands, the police official said. No arrest has been made in the case, he added. 

Related stories

Mumbai Woman Withdraws Rape Case Against Minister Dhananjay Munde; NCP Reacts

Dhananjay Munde Accused Of Rape, He Says Attempt To Blackmail

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Social Justice Minister International Numbers Extortion Of Money Case Registered Social Media Threatening To Defame Crime Branch Malabar Police Station Investigation FIR Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled After Endorsing A Tobacco Brand

Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled After Endorsing A Tobacco Brand

Number of Gen Z Homebuyers Rises; Average Age Is Now 24-25 Years 

Number of Gen Z Homebuyers Rises; Average Age Is Now 24-25 Years 