Calcutta High Court Rules Deportation Illegal, Orders Return Of Six West Bengal Residents From Bangladesh

Calcutta High Court slams wrongful deportation, orders Centre to bring back six West Bengal residents sent to Bangladesh.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Orders Return of Six West Bengal Residents from Bangladesh
Calcutta High Court Rules Deportation Illegal, Orders Return of Six West Bengal Residents from Bangladesh File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Court rules deportation of two Birbhum families — including a pregnant woman and two minors — as illegal, citing violation of fundamental rights.

  • Despite producing Aadhaar, Voter IDs, and birth certificates, Delhi Police and FRRO deported them in a “hasty action” without due process.

  • Centre directed to repatriate the individuals within four weeks, with diplomatic channels now being activated.

The Calcutta High Court has declared the deportation of six West Bengal residents to Bangladesh as illegal and directed the Central government to facilitate their return to India within four weeks. The individuals, including a pregnant woman and two minors, were detained and deported by the Delhi Police on suspicions of being Bangladeshi nationals, despite their claims of Indian citizenship.

The case involves two families from Birbhum district in West Bengal, who were working as migrant laborers in Delhi. According to court documents, the families were picked up by authorities under the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi after failing to produce immediate proof of citizenship during a routine check. Despite later submitting documents such as Aadhaar cards, Voter IDs, and birth certificates verifying their Indian origin, they were deported across the border to Bangladesh in what the court described as a "hasty action" without proper verification or due process.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising Justices [names if available, but not in snippets], heard the petition filed on behalf of the families and struck down the deportation order. The court emphasized that the authorities had overlooked substantial evidence of the petitioners' Indian nationality and violated their fundamental rights. "The deportation was not only illegal but also lacked any semblance of fairness," the bench observed, ordering the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to coordinate with Bangladeshi counterparts to ensure the safe repatriation of the affected individuals.

Related Content
Related Content

The ruling has sparked discussions on the handling of suspected illegal immigrants in India, particularly in light of ongoing debates around the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Legal experts have hailed the decision as a safeguard against arbitrary actions by law enforcement. "This verdict reinforces the need for thorough inquiries before any deportation, especially when lives and families are at stake," said a Kolkata-based human rights lawyer.

The families, who hail from rural areas in Birbhum, had reportedly migrated to Delhi in search of better employment opportunities. Among the deported are two women, one of whom is pregnant, along with children, highlighting the humanitarian concerns raised in the petition. The court also dismissed a stay plea from the Centre, insisting on immediate compliance with the repatriation directive.

As of now, the Central government has not issued an official statement on the matter, but sources indicate that diplomatic channels are being activated to bring the residents back. The Calcutta High Court's order serves as a reminder of the judiciary's role in protecting citizens' rights amid heightened scrutiny on border security and immigration enforcement.

This development comes at a time when India-Bangladesh relations are under focus due to cross-border movements and bilateral agreements on repatriation. Further updates are expected as the four-week deadline approaches.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide The Title

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  3. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

  4. India Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup Warm-Up: All-Round IND-W Win Rain-Hit Match By Four Wickets

  5. Indian Spinner Rahul Chahar Steals Show With 8-51 Spell As Surrey Beat Hampshire – WATCH

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. Pakistan PM Claims Shooting Down Seven Indian Aircraft, Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize At UNGA

  3. Day In Pics: September 27, 2025

  4. Who Gets To Raise Our Children: Parents, Teachers, Algorithms — Or Mentalloy?

  5. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

  4. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  5. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls For India Talks At UN, Credits Trump For Preventing War

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations