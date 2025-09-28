Calcutta High Court Rules Deportation Illegal, Orders Return Of Six West Bengal Residents From Bangladesh

The case involves two families from Birbhum district in West Bengal, who were working as migrant laborers in Delhi. According to court documents, the families were picked up by authorities under the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi after failing to produce immediate proof of citizenship during a routine check. Despite later submitting documents such as Aadhaar cards, Voter IDs, and birth certificates verifying their Indian origin, they were deported across the border to Bangladesh in what the court described as a "hasty action" without proper verification or due process.