Calcutta High Court Rules Deportation Illegal, Orders Return Of Six West Bengal Residents From Bangladesh

Court rules deportation of two Birbhum families — including a pregnant woman and two minors — as illegal, citing violation of fundamental rights.
Despite producing Aadhaar, Voter IDs, and birth certificates, Delhi Police and FRRO deported them in a “hasty action” without due process.
Centre directed to repatriate the individuals within four weeks, with diplomatic channels now being activated.
The Calcutta High Court has declared the deportation of six West Bengal residents to Bangladesh as illegal and directed the Central government to facilitate their return to India within four weeks. The individuals, including a pregnant woman and two minors, were detained and deported by the Delhi Police on suspicions of being Bangladeshi nationals, despite their claims of Indian citizenship.
The case involves two families from Birbhum district in West Bengal, who were working as migrant laborers in Delhi. According to court documents, the families were picked up by authorities under the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi after failing to produce immediate proof of citizenship during a routine check. Despite later submitting documents such as Aadhaar cards, Voter IDs, and birth certificates verifying their Indian origin, they were deported across the border to Bangladesh in what the court described as a "hasty action" without proper verification or due process.
A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising Justices [names if available, but not in snippets], heard the petition filed on behalf of the families and struck down the deportation order. The court emphasized that the authorities had overlooked substantial evidence of the petitioners' Indian nationality and violated their fundamental rights. "The deportation was not only illegal but also lacked any semblance of fairness," the bench observed, ordering the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to coordinate with Bangladeshi counterparts to ensure the safe repatriation of the affected individuals.
The ruling has sparked discussions on the handling of suspected illegal immigrants in India, particularly in light of ongoing debates around the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Legal experts have hailed the decision as a safeguard against arbitrary actions by law enforcement. "This verdict reinforces the need for thorough inquiries before any deportation, especially when lives and families are at stake," said a Kolkata-based human rights lawyer.
The families, who hail from rural areas in Birbhum, had reportedly migrated to Delhi in search of better employment opportunities. Among the deported are two women, one of whom is pregnant, along with children, highlighting the humanitarian concerns raised in the petition. The court also dismissed a stay plea from the Centre, insisting on immediate compliance with the repatriation directive.
As of now, the Central government has not issued an official statement on the matter, but sources indicate that diplomatic channels are being activated to bring the residents back. The Calcutta High Court's order serves as a reminder of the judiciary's role in protecting citizens' rights amid heightened scrutiny on border security and immigration enforcement.
This development comes at a time when India-Bangladesh relations are under focus due to cross-border movements and bilateral agreements on repatriation. Further updates are expected as the four-week deadline approaches.