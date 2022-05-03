Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Bus Collides With Motorcycle In Basti, 3 Killed

The incident took place on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur national highway 28 and all three on the motorcycle died on the spot.  

Updated: 03 May 2022 1:36 pm

Three men returning from a wedding function were killed when a bus rammed into their motorcycle here on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur national highway 28 and all three on the motorcycle died on the spot.  

Superintendent of Police, Basti, Ashish Srivastava saidthe deceased were identified as Niraj (20), Anil (19) and Sandeep (20), residents of Kalwari area. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Police have seized the bus while the driver fled from the spot, he said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

