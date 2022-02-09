Budget, A Roadmap For People's Welfare, Says Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakthi Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday said the Union Budget unveiled a roadmap for welfare of different sections of people.

Patel, who spoke in Hindi, was translated into Tamil by a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays attention to components of development. Patel said the Jan Dhan scheme would help in development of infrastructure such as roads, airways and waterways. During the pandemic, the supply chain and ensuring availability of oxygen cylinders was remarkable, he said.

The budget was planned keeping in focus agriculture, service sector, indigenous or traditional medicines and robust supply chain. A port was being set up in Karaikal region of the Union Territory of Puducherry and there was a plan to set up 100 cargo terminals across the country.

Patel said Rs 60,000 crore was earmarked under `Jal Shakthi' Scheme. He said a need-based approach was adopted in implementing the schemes such as interlinking of rivers. For this, he said, cooperation from States was required. He assured the government of full cooperation for implementation of various schemes to promote food processing industries.

Under the Awaas Scheme, 80 lakh houses would be constructed to meet the requirements of the people, he said. Patel said the important feature of the budget was promotion of micro-level planning and concentration on nutritional and education.

President of the Puducherry unit of the BJP C Saminathan sponsored the interaction and discussion on the budget. Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam, legislator P Anvgalane (independent) and the nominated legislators V P Ramalingam , Ashok Babu and K. Venkatesan were among those present.

With inputs from PTI.