Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Reacts to Sitharaman's Budget, Lauds its Vision

Union Budget 2024 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive budget today. Check latest updates here

Outlook Business Team
23 July 2024
23 July 2024
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman PTI
Budget 2024 Live Reactions: This Budget Will Uplift All Sections of Society: PM Modi

After the Union Budget was presented, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this budget is for the upliftment of all sections of society. He added that this Budget will develop small businesses, MSMEs, and farmers. He said, "The youth will get unlimited opportunities from the Budget. The middle class will get power from this Budget....Through this Budget, women, small businessmen, and MSMEs will get a new direction."

PM Modi Says The Budget Is For the Empowerment of the New Middle Class

In a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this Budget will strengthen the middle class. He said, "This budget will give power to the new middle class...This budget will help women, small businessmen, and MSMEs."

