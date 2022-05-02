Monday, May 02, 2022
Budaun man allegedly gets wife raped to frame opponents

Hoping to frame his opponents, a man got his friend to rape his wife, police said on Monday.

Updated: 02 May 2022 12:44 pm

On Sunday, the incident happened when the 22-year-old woman was taken on a bike to a forest in Budaun's Sahsawan area by her husband, officials said. Officials added that the friend was also called to the woods and raped the woman twice. The husband later called the police helpline and alleged that two people had sexually assaulted his wife. 


The woman told police that her husband wanted to frame two people in their village to settle scores. An FIR has been registered against the husband and the friend. The husband has been detained, and the hunt is on for the second man, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural Siddharth Verma said. 

