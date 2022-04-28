Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
BSP leaders hand over letter to UP CM for better maintenance of memorials and parks

A BSP delegation led by the party's General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Thursday in connection with the maintenance and upkeep of the memorials and parks set up during the Mayawati government in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 2:29 pm

"The BSP delegation handed over a letter to the Chief Minister for a better upkeep and maintenance of the memorials and parks set up by the party's government in the memories of great personalities belonging to the Dalit, Adivasi and backward classes," party President Mayawati said.

Seeking to clear the speculation that may arise out of the meeting of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders, including its lone MLA in the state, Uma Shankar Singh, with the Chief Minister, Mayawati said, "The maintenance of these parks and memorials was largely neglected during the days of the Samajwadi Party (SP) government and even now, under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, those are in a bad state."

"A letter drawing the attention of the BJP government to this matter has been handed over to the Chief Minister for bringing an improvement. I hope he will take the right and concrete steps in this direction," she added.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also demanded better power supply during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

-With PTI Input

