Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

BSF Seizes 9 Pak Fishing Boats Near Gujarat's Kutch

So far, no Pakistani fisherman has been nabbed as those on board these boats might have fled to the Pakistani side after learning about the presence of the BSF

BSF Seizes 9 Pak Fishing Boats Near Gujarat's Kutch
Border Security Force (BSF) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 2:48 pm

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized nine Pakistani fishing boats in Harami Nala creek area along the Indo-Pak maritime border near Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday morning, officials said.

After the seizure, the security agency launched a search operation in the creek area to find out if any more such boats from the neighbouring country have entered Indian waters, they said.

"During a routine patrolling, BSF personnel had released a camera-mounted UAV in the sky to get a bird's eye view of the area. During one such UAV mission, we found nine fishing boats in Harami Nala. BSF patrol boats quickly reached the spot and seized those boats belonging to the fishermen from Pakistan," G S Malik, Inspector General of the BSF's Gujarat Frontier, told PTI. 

So far, no Pakistani fisherman has been nabbed as those on board these boats might have fled to the Pakistani side after learning about the presence of the BSF, he said, adding that Indian fishermen are already barred from entering the creek area in Kutch.

"We have launched a search operation in the creek area after the recovery of nine boats as we suspect that there could be some more boats. It is possible that we may find Pakistani fishermen who would have infiltrated into our waters," Malik said.

He said he has reached Kutch from Gandhinagar to personally supervise the search operation in the creek area after the recovery of the boats. 

Tags

National Border Security Force (BSF) Gujarat Fishing Boats Kutch Pkaistani Boats
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

MP: Chouhan Praises Health Worker For Administering Over 1 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

MP: Chouhan Praises Health Worker For Administering Over 1 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Arunachal Logs 90 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Hijab Row: Karnataka CM Urges Everyone To Maintain Peace, Not Make Statements Inciting People

Central Govt Approves Rs 6.15 Crores For Families Of Journalists Succumbed To Covid-19

Govt Revises Guidelines For International Arrivals, Does Away With 7-Day Home Quarantine

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star