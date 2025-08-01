British Sikh Man Stabbed To Death In East London, Accused Awaits Trial

Gurmuk "Gary" Singh, a 30-year-old British Sikh man, was stabbed east London.
Police have charged Amardeep Singh, 27, with the murder
While four other individuals arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail
Gurmuk "Gary" Singh, a 30-year-old British Sikh man who was stabbed to death in what police believe was an altercation between people known to each other. The incident occurred last week at a residence in Ilford, east London. Amardeep Singh, 27, has been charged with murder.
According to PTI, the Metropolitan Police formally named the victim on Thursday and stated that Amardeep Singh, 27, was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of murder.
He remains in custody and is scheduled for trial at London's Old Bailey on January 5, 2026.
Police were called to the scene on Felbrigge Road on July 23 by the London Ambulance Service following reports of an altercation. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Gurmuk Singh, who had sustained stab wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene, reported PTI.
A post-mortem examination determined the cause of death to be a stab wound to the left thigh.
In connection with the fatal stabbing, detectives also arrested a 29-year-old man and three women, aged 29, 30, and 54. They have all since been released on bail until October while the police investigation continues.
Reportedly, in a statement released by the police, Gurmuk Singh's family described him as a "well-loved man who had a remarkable ability to connect with everyone he met.
” They added, "A true social butterfly, nothing brought him more joy than being surrounded by his family. Gary will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever."
Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke from the Met’s Specialist Crime North unit described the stabbing as an "isolated incident" and acknowledged the shockwaves it sent through the local community.
She assured residents of an increased police presence and urged anyone with concerns to speak with officers, reported PTI.
An investigation into the death has been opened and adjourned pending the outcome of the police investigation.