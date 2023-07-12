Pictures, Phone Location Among Delhi Police’s ‘Technical Evidence’ Against Brij Bhushan Singh In Sexual Harassment Case

The Delhi Police, which has filed a chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has “technical evidence” against him which includes two photographs, his phone location and another set of pictures.

Seven wrestlers including a minor had filed separate complaints with Delhi's Connaught Place police station against Singh regarding sexual harassment and criminal intimidation on April 21.

The “technical evidence” in the chargesheet is based on the police investigation into sexual harassment complaints filed by six top wrestlers.

The two photographs show him “making advances towards (one) complainant”, reported The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The report also said his phone location and another set of pictures confirm his presence at an event where an alleged incident of sexual harassment took place.

Surprisingly, the report said there was no visitors’ register nor any CCTV at Singh’s office at Ashoka Road in Delhi, his home and the scene of at least two incidents of sexual harassment.

The chargesheet also states that Singh was “liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences” of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman); 354 A (sexual harassment); and 354 D (stalking).

WFI officials, replying to a police notice, supplied four photographs, showing the presence of Singh and the complainant in a foreign country (Kazakhstan), the chargesheet mentioned.

In two photographs, he is seen making advances towards the complainant, the chargesheet says, mentioned the report.

“Based on WFI-provided photographs of wrestling events, along with Call Detail Records of witnesses, the chargesheet concluded that Singh was present at the locations of alleged abuse mentioned in the complaint filed by five of the six victims,” the report said.