National

Bridge Disasters’ Impact? Govt Mandates High-Tensile Stainless Steel In Bridge Construction

Amid increasing bridge collapse incidents, the Ministry of Road and Highways has issued a new mandate for the construction of bridges near coastal areas. Meanwhile, the Bihar government has announced the construction of around 1000 new bridges in rural areas.

Bihar bridge collapse
Bihar bridge collapse Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated the use of high-tensile stainless steel in bridge construction. The mandate extends to national highways and central projects near coastal regions that are prone to severe marine exposure. This mandate comes in response to the spate of bridge collapses that occurred due to extreme weather conditions. With climate change intensifying extreme weather events, the ministry recognizes the urgent need to broaden material specifications beyond previously high-risk zones. 

The new mandate, as outlined in Schedule D, emphasizes that all materials and construction operations for road and bridge projects must adhere to the Manual of Specifications and Standards for two-lane highways set by the Indian Road Congress (IRC) and ministry guidelines. This directive builds on the 2017 initiative promoting stainless steel for reinforced concrete bridges in areas prone to extreme environmental conditions, such as regions within 15 km of the sea or creeks. 

The mandate requires state and central road construction agencies to integrate these updated standards into Schedule D of their contracts, impacting key organizations such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation of India (NHIDCL), the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and state public works departments. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, a proponent of using rust-resistant metals for coastal infrastructure, underscored the significance of this regulation in enhancing the durability of India's critical road networks.

This move comes in the wake of intermittent outrage in the country over bridge collapse incidents, particularly in Bihar where multiple such incidents have taken place within months.

Bihar announces construction of thousand new bridges

After a series of bridge collapses in the state, the Bihar government has decided to construct around 1000 new small bridges in rural areas where the incidents of such collapses happened recently. The decisive move to tackle the persistent problem that has plagued Bihar was announced during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on September 10.  

Bihar government’s new scheme, ‘Mukhyamantri Gramin Setu Nirman Yojana’ (MGSNY), aims to bolster the state’s rural infrastructure by focusing on constructing small bridges up to 100 meters in length. The Rural Works Department (RWD) will oversee the construction, while the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited will handle project execution. 

Rakesh Kumar, General Secretary of Bihar Engineering Services Association (BESA), while speaking to Outlook India said that the government is taking steps to make sure the new bridges will be durable and strong. He said that inventory is being made and health monitoring has been done. An audit is also underway. 

While talking about the bridge collapses, Kumar highlighted the case of the Araria bridge collapse and said that it was due to the excavation of sand in the area. 

Kumar also pointed out the lack of human resources in the department. He said that the department depends on outsourcing despite there being vacancies. “The advanced planning of the department should be strengthened and experts should be responsible for their field of work,” he said. 

10 bridges have collapsed in Bihar within 15 days - X/@ANI
Bihar: 11 Govt Engineers Suspended Over Series Of Bridge Collapse Incidents

BY Outlook Web Desk

In addition to the MGSNY, the Bihar cabinet has approved amendments to the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Sadak Unnayan Yojana. This scheme will ensure the development and repair of all-weather roads linking rural habitations, further enhancing the state's infrastructure network. The focus will be on both building new roads and repairing those in urgent need of attention.

Recent cases of bridge collapse in India

The collapse of bridges has been a recurring issue in Bihar, affecting both safety and connectivity in rural areas. For instance, the 136-year-old British-era bridge in Patna and several under-construction bridges in Saharsa and Nalanda have all failed under various circumstances, ranging from heavy rainfall to poor construction practices.

Most recently, a portion of an under-construction bridge, the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge, in the Bhagalpur district crashed into the river Ganga on August 17. This was the third incident of collapse of this bridge which has been under construction since 2014.

The collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge marked the 16th incident of bridge collapse in Bihar since June 2024.

Before this incident, two more collapses happened in August in Bihar. A bridge collapsed in Paharpur village in Vaishali district on August 10 and another in Katihar district on August 8.

Bihar bridge collapse - X/ANI Screengrab
Bihar: Part Of Bridge Over Ganges Collapses In Khagaria; Nitish Govt Blamed

BY Outlook Web Desk

Bihar had earlier reported the collapse of at least three bridges in the Saran district in the first week of June itself. Between June and July, several more such incidents were reported in districts including Siwan, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj. Eventually, seven bridges collapsed in just 15 days. 

These escalating incidents of bridge collapses eventually prompted an immediate investigation by setting up a high-level committee by the state government. The Supreme Court also directed the Bihar government for a comprehensive structural audit of all existing and under-construction bridges in the state. The directive came in response to a petition that demanded that any structurally weak bridge should be demolished or retrofitted.

Apart from Bihar, India has witnessed major bridge collapses in other states as well. In August  2023, an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Sairang town of Mizoram. According to reports, around 26 people were killed in that tragedy.

In October 2022, Gujarat’s Morbi bridge collapse stood out to be the biggest collapse after it took lives of over 140 people.

12 bridges have collapsed across Bihar in just 17 days. - X/@ANI
12 Bridges, 17 Days: Bihar State Department Official Says Engineers, Contractors Were Not 'Diligent'

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Barbados Royals Vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. England Vs Australia, 1st T20I Toss Update: Phil Salt & Co Field First In Southampton
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Makes Tickets Free For Spectators Aged Below 18
  5. Khaled Mahmud Steps Down As BCB Director Amid Political Shift
Football News
  1. Bournemouth Vs Chelsea Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players
  2. Aston Villa Vs Everton Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players
  3. Chennaiyin FC ISL Preview: Fixtures, New Signings, Squad - All You Need To Know
  4. Mumbai City FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know
  5. Manchester City Vs Brentford Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. PR Sreejesh Drops Heartwarming Response To PM Modi's Letter Praising His Stellar Career
  3. Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. IND 8-1 MAS Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Holders India Thrash Malaysia For Hat-Trick Of Wins In China

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ’Coming To Unite, Not To Divide’: Er Rashid Out On Bail For 22 Days For J&K Elections
  2. Day In Pics: September 11, 2024
  3. Haryana Polls: Discontent In BJP After 2nd Candidate List Drops Ministers, State Party Chief
  4. From Rahul To Modi - Political Leaders, Their Remarks Abroad And Controversies Back Home
  5. Caste-Based Reservation: Right To Justice Vs Right To Equality
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Mexico To Become 1st Country To Allow Election Of Judiciary| All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  5. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  6. 'Raygun' Ranking: Here's Why Aussie Breakdancer Is World No. 1 Despite Paris Flop Show
  7. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics