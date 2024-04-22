National

Brick Kiln Owner Shot Dead Amid Worker Dispute In UP's Bareilly

The victim's body has been sent for postmortem and the police are investigating the incident, the CO said.

A brick kiln owner was shot dead following a dispute between two groups of workers in Faridpur police station area of Bareilly district on Monday, police said.

The victim Mohammad Mazhar (50), a resident of Dhakni village of Faridpur area, owned a brick kiln in Padarathpur village.

According to the police, a dispute broke out around 10.30 am on Monday between Rehan and Sitara and her son, who are employed at the kiln, regarding the use of a horse-drawn carriage.

Circle Officer (CO) Faridpur Gaurav Singh said tensions escalated into a conflict between the two groups of workers over the loading of bricks onto a wagon. Mazhar and other workers tried to intervene but a worker fatally shot him in the chest.

The victim's body has been sent for postmortem and the police are investigating the incident, the CO said.

