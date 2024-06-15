Breaking News June 15 LIVE: RSS Leader Praises BJP Day After 'Arrogance' Remark; PM Leaves From Italy

Breaking News June 15 LIVE: RSS Leader Gives Statement In Praise Of BJP Day After 'Arrogance' Remark
A day after taking a dig at the BJP with his hard-hitting remarks on the outcome of the Lok sabha polls, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Friday said those who took up Lord Ram's resolve are now in power.
On Thursdaym Kumar slammed the ruling BJP for "arrogance" and the opposition INDIA bloc for being "anti-Ram". Speaking at the 'Ramrath Ayodhya Yatra Darshan Poojan Samaroh' at Kanota near Jaipur, the RSS national executive member did not mention the rivals by name but suggested that the poll outcome reflected their attitudes. "The party which did the bhakti (of lord Ram) but became arrogant was stopped at 241 but it was made the biggest party," he said, in an apparent reference to Narendra Modi-led BJP which got 240 seats in the Lok Sabha seats.
On Friday, in what is being termed as a likely damage-control move, Kumar gave a statement in praise of the BJP. "Those who opposed Ram are all out of power, while those who took up Ram's resolve are now in power," he said. "The government, led by Shri Narendra Modiji, has been formed for the third time. There is a widespread belief among the people that under his leadership, the country will progress rapidly, day and night. We hope and wish that this belief flourishes and bears fruit," he added.
Mumbai June 15 News LIVE: 2 Dead In Wall Collapse Incident
. Two women died after the wall of a three storey house collapsed in Antop Hill in Mumbai on Friday. The incident took place in Punjab Galli at 9:25 pm and a search operation at the site was underway, an official said.
"A wall portion of the second and third floor of the ground plus upper three floor hutment partially collapsed. Some of it is hanging precariously. Two women, identified as Shobadevi Mourya (45) and Zakirunissa Shaikh (50), were rushed to Sion Hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival," the official said was quoted as saying by PTI.
Delhi News LIVE: LG Gives Nod For UAPA Prosecution Against Author Arundhati Roy
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday accorded sanction to prosecute author Arundhati Roy and a former professor in Kashmir under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over their alleged "provocative speeches" at an event in New Delhi in 2010, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.
The FIR against Arundhati Roy and former Kashmir Central University professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain was registered following the orders of the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi.
Sikkim Rains News LIVE: 6 Dead, Over 1,200 Tourists Stranded After Landslides
More than 1,200 tourists, including 15 foreigners, were stranded as massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall hit northern Sikkim's Mangan district, an official said on Friday.
At least six people were killed as landslides and heavy rain impacted the Himalayan state severely, damaging properties and disrupting road connectivity, power and food supplies and mobile networks in several areas.
Actor Darshan Case: 15-Year-Old Son Of Actor Speaks On Social Media Trolling
The case of actor Darshan, who is accused of the murder of his fan Renukaswamy, has been hitting headlines lately. His son on Friday lashed out at people for leaving bad comments and using offensive language against his father on social media.
Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda along with 12 other accused are in police custody for six days, till June 17, for the murder of Renukaswamy. They were arrested on June 11.
"Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering that I am a 15-year-old with feelings, and even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support, cursing at me won't change that…(sic)," Darshan's son posted on Friday.
UGC NET Admit Cards: NTA To Release Hall Ticket Soon
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 exam soon.
The exam is scheduled for June 18 and will be conducted in OMR-based test mode.
Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
G7 News LIVE: PM Modi Leaves For India After Concluding Italy Trip
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for India from Italy after concluding his day-long visit, during which he attended the G7 summit and held bilaterals with several world leaders including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis.
In an address at an Outreach session of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region, Modi called for ending the monopoly in technology and said it must be made creative to lay the foundation of an inclusive society.
On the sidelines of the summit, Modi met US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Macron, British Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Pope Francis and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida among others.
