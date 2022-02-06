Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Boundary Disputes Among NE States Will Be Resolved Under Union Home Minister's Leadership: Rijiju

After several rounds of discussion, Meghalaya and Assam are now waiting for the Centre to finalise the border agreement on six of the 12 areas of difference shared between the two states.

Boundary Disputes Among NE States Will Be Resolved Under Union Home Minister's Leadership: Rijiju
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju File Photo

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 2:20 pm

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed confidence on Saturday that the boundary disputes among the northeastern states will be resolved under the able leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "I think the boundary disputes among the northeastern states will be resolved with the focussed attention being given by Amit Shahji and with his guidance and support to each state," Rijiju, who was here to address BJP workers on the Union Budget, told reporters.

He said this has given a very good platform and opportunity to all the states, especially the chief ministers, to maneuver in a way that will lead to a peaceful solution of the boundary disputes. "We are very hopeful. Now, there are visible signs coming up. You must be seeing the chief ministers' meetings, the home minister talking to all the chief ministers," he said, adding that this kind of careful attention paid by the Union home minister was never seen during the Congress regime.

After several rounds of discussion, Meghalaya and Assam are now waiting for the Centre to finalise the border agreement on six of the 12 areas of difference shared between the two states. When asked, Rijiju said the Union government has asked the northeastern states to amicably resolve all the boundary issues among themselves, without resorting to any kind of violence.

He said it is the responsibility of the states and the district administration at the district level to ensure peaceful negotiations if there is a dispute over unresolved boundary issues. Stating that the issue of borders is always sensitive, the Union minister said, "It must be dealt with proper care. After all, we are not enemies. We are seven sisters and now, with Sikkim, eight. We must ensure that we coexist peacefully and we have to show our ability to handle all the issues in the best possible manner."

With PTI Inputs

