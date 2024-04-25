National

Bodies Of Two Missing Kids Found Inside Car In Mumbai; Police Suspect Death Due To Suffocation

The car was locked from inside and it appears that the children could not unlock it, the official said.

Advertisement

Children die due suffocation inside car
info_icon

Two children missing for hours were found dead inside a parked car at Anotp Hill in central Mumbai, with the police suspecting that the kids lost their lives due to suffocation, an official said on Thursday.

The car was locked from inside and it appears that the children could not unlock it, the official said.

Muskan Mohabbat Shaikh (5) and Sajid Mohammed Shaikh (7) were playing outside their homes, where the car was parked, on Wednesday afternoon.

When the children did not return home till evening, their parents started a search for them. Subsequently, they also lodged a missing complaint at the Antop Hill police station, the official said.

Advertisement

A few hours later, an onlooker found the children lying unconscious inside the car. The vehicle doors were opened and the kids were rushed to the hospital but doctors declared them dead, the official said.

Prima facie, it seems the kids were suffocated to death as they were locked inside the car, the official said.

Police are examining footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and probing all possible angles, he said, adding that an accidental death case has been registered for now.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Says 'This Election Is To Free Country From Slave Mentality'; Kharge Takes 'Out Of Context' Jibe At Modi
  2. Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On New Zealand In 4th T20I
  3. JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cut Off, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know
  4. Tamannah Bhatia To Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon – 5 Actresses Who’re Fore Fronting The Brown-Beige Fashion Revolution
  5. 'King': Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Are Reportedly Set To Commence Filming In London This June
  6. Bihar: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Massive Fire At Hotel Near Patna Railway Station; Cylinder Blast Suspected
  7. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  8. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know