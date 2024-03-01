Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while laying the foundation stone for ISRO's new launch complex in Kulasekarapattinam on February 28, criticised the DMK for overlooking India's achievements in the space sector. He accused the DMK regime of taking "false credit" and affixing its 'stickers' on central schemes. PM Modi condemned the use of a Chinese flag in the advertisement, describing it as an insult to India's space scientists, the space sector, taxpayers, and the nation.