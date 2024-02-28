Chinese Flag On Tamil Nadu ISRO’s Ad Sparks Controversy. Here Is What PM Modi Said

The prime minister slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), saying that the party was attempting to take credit for initiatives that the BJP-led Centre was working on and putting their name on them.

"DMK is such a party which doesn't do any work but goes ahead to take false credit. Who doesn't know that these people put their stickers on our schemes? Now they have crossed the limit, they have pasted stickers of China to take credit for the Isro launch pad in Tamil Nadu," PM Modi said at a public rally in Tirunelveli.

