BJP unveils Assam poll manifesto, promises protection of indigenous people

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Assam Assembly elections, outlining key pledges on infrastructure, economic growth and safeguarding local communities

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Representative image
Wooing Voters: Himanta Biswa Sharma at a rally with Suresh Bora, the BJP’s candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency Photo; Getty Images
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • ₹5 lakh crore infrastructure plan, job creation focus, and promise to protect indigenous land, heritage and dignity

  • Manifesto shaped by over 300,000 public suggestions, with BJP highlighting a decade of economic growth and rising incomes

  • High-stakes contest as BJP-led NDA seeks a third term, while Congress aims to regain power

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled the BJP’s manifesto for the Assam Assembly elections, pledging to protect the land, heritage and dignity of indigenous communities, alongside ₹5 lakh crore in infrastructure investment.

The ‘Sankalp Patra’ outlines 31 commitments, including reclaiming encroached land, introducing a Uniform Civil Code, boosting development, and creating jobs for young people. Sitharaman said the document builds on “a decade of transformation” in the state, which she claimed the Congress failed to deliver in 60 years.

She added that significant progress under BJP rule has created opportunities that are drawing young Assamese professionals back to the state.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the manifesto was shaped through extensive public consultation, with party workers conducting door-to-door outreach across Assam. More than 300,000 people contributed suggestions, which he described as the foundation of the document. He added that the BJP and its allies were “close to 100” seats.

The election campaign has intensified, with major parties vying for voter support. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted strong participation from women and Gen Z voters, describing high levels of enthusiasm at rallies and public meetings.

Related Content
null - null
Himanta Hustle: Man Of Many Words
Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia joins hands with newly joined party leader Bhupen Roy and other leaders during a press conference, in Guwahati. - | Photo: PTI
Assam elections: Himanta, Saikia Reach Out to Rebel BJP Leaders
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma takes part in a rally en route to file the nomination for the Jalukbari constituency ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Guwahati on Friday. - -
Assam Elections: Why BJP Gains Ground as Congress Leaders Jump Ship
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma - X/@himantabiswa
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to File Nomination for Jalukbari Seat
Related Content

Reflecting on recent campaign stops in Dhakuakhana and Lakhimpur—previously close contests, Sarma said both constituencies had now become strongholds, crediting government initiatives and support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Voting for all 126 Assembly seats will take place in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The contest is primarily between the incumbent BJP-led NDA, seeking a third consecutive term, and the Congress, which aims to return to power.

Sitharaman also pointed to economic growth under the BJP, stating that Assam’s GDP has more than tripled over the past decade, while per capita income has risen significantly. She highlighted increased central funding, expanded infrastructure, including new bridges over the Brahmaputra, and full rail electrification.

Criticising the Congress, she contrasted its record with the BJP’s infrastructure push and higher budget allocations for the North East. She said central transfers and long-term interest-free loans had supported Assam’s development and helped build a more competitive economic environment.

Sonowal reiterated that the manifesto reflects public aspirations and credited central support for strengthening the state’s development and security.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Cricket Australia Issues 'Fully Aware' Rejoinder; JioStar 'Ends' Bangladesh Deal

  2. Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans Preview, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Eye Winning Start In Mullanpur

  3. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blitzkrieg Shapes Royal Hammering Of Chennai

  4. 'Coaches Told Me To Stick To Natural Game': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On 15-Ball Half-Century Again CSK In IPL 2026

  5. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits 15-Ball Fifty - Check 10 Fastest Half-Centuries In Indian Premier League

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  2. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  3. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  5. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 30, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026 – Flagship Project: Blue And Red And Black, The Bastions Against BJP Takeover

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Govt Notifies 33 Questions for First Phase of Census 2027

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

  2. US Israel Iran War: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  3. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  4. Hope Rising Amid Global Crisis And Resistance 

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Cancer April 2026 Horoscope: Emotional Strength, Career Clarity, Financial Planning And Family Support

  2. Euphoria Season 3 New Trailer Shows Zendaya's Rue Being Investigated By DEA Agents

  3. Rahul Banerjee Death: AICWA Demands FIR, Judicial Inquiry Against Producers, Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Actor's Family

  4. BJP unveils Assam poll manifesto, promises protection of indigenous people

  5. Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Says U.S. Negotiating With Iran Parliament Speaker, Iran Denies Talks

  6. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Over 60% Drop On Second Monday

  7. Leo April 2026 Horoscope: Leadership Success, Financial Confidence, Romantic Energy And Health Awareness

  8. Complete List IPL 2026 Player Of The Match Winners - Check Out