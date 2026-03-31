BJP unveils Assam poll manifesto, promises protection of indigenous people

Summary of this article
₹5 lakh crore infrastructure plan, job creation focus, and promise to protect indigenous land, heritage and dignity
Manifesto shaped by over 300,000 public suggestions, with BJP highlighting a decade of economic growth and rising incomes
High-stakes contest as BJP-led NDA seeks a third term, while Congress aims to regain power
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled the BJP’s manifesto for the Assam Assembly elections, pledging to protect the land, heritage and dignity of indigenous communities, alongside ₹5 lakh crore in infrastructure investment.
The ‘Sankalp Patra’ outlines 31 commitments, including reclaiming encroached land, introducing a Uniform Civil Code, boosting development, and creating jobs for young people. Sitharaman said the document builds on “a decade of transformation” in the state, which she claimed the Congress failed to deliver in 60 years.
She added that significant progress under BJP rule has created opportunities that are drawing young Assamese professionals back to the state.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the manifesto was shaped through extensive public consultation, with party workers conducting door-to-door outreach across Assam. More than 300,000 people contributed suggestions, which he described as the foundation of the document. He added that the BJP and its allies were “close to 100” seats.
The election campaign has intensified, with major parties vying for voter support. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted strong participation from women and Gen Z voters, describing high levels of enthusiasm at rallies and public meetings.
Reflecting on recent campaign stops in Dhakuakhana and Lakhimpur—previously close contests, Sarma said both constituencies had now become strongholds, crediting government initiatives and support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Voting for all 126 Assembly seats will take place in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The contest is primarily between the incumbent BJP-led NDA, seeking a third consecutive term, and the Congress, which aims to return to power.
Sitharaman also pointed to economic growth under the BJP, stating that Assam’s GDP has more than tripled over the past decade, while per capita income has risen significantly. She highlighted increased central funding, expanded infrastructure, including new bridges over the Brahmaputra, and full rail electrification.
Criticising the Congress, she contrasted its record with the BJP’s infrastructure push and higher budget allocations for the North East. She said central transfers and long-term interest-free loans had supported Assam’s development and helped build a more competitive economic environment.
Sonowal reiterated that the manifesto reflects public aspirations and credited central support for strengthening the state’s development and security.