BJP Trying To Save Sisodia By Excluding His Name From Liquor Scam Charge Sheet: Congress

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary on Friday alleged that the BJP has been “trying to save Sisodia” by excluding his name from the CBI charge sheet in the excise policy case.

“It was shocking that the name of Manish Sisodia has been omitted from the chargesheet filed in the court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor scam. BJP is scared that their own leaders, involved in the excise policy corruption, will face the heat,” he alleged.

Addressing election meetings of Congress candidates at various wards, Chaudhary said that the Delhi Congress will be compelled to approach the court to ensure a fair trial of all those involved in the alleged liquor scam.

“Delhi Congress has often said that AAP was the B team of the BJP, as Kejriwal was only implementing the RSS agenda by acting as a BJP's proxy, which has been validated with the exclusion of Sisodia's name from the CBI charge sheet,” he alleged.

The CBI on Friday filed its first charge sheet against jailed businessmen Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, and five more accused, keeping the probe open into the alleged role of others named in the FIR, including Sisodia.

-With PTI Input