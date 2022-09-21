Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

War Of Words Between BJP, Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's Photo With Hijab-clad Girl

Posting a picture of Rahul Gandhi walking with the girl wearing a hijab, Sambit Patra tweeted in Hindi, 'When votes are accounted for on the basis of religion… then it is called appeasement.'

Rahul Gandhi walking with a Hijab-clad girl in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi walking with a Hijab-clad girl in Bharat Jodo Yatra Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 7:34 am

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday posted a picture of Rahul Gandhi walking with a hijab-clad girl during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and accused him of indulging in appeasement politics, triggering a backlash from Congress leaders who slammed Patra for his remarks.

Posting a picture of Gandhi walking with the girl wearing a hijab, Patra tweeted in Hindi, "When votes are accounted for on the basis of religion… then it is called appeasement."

Tagging Patra's tweet, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate slammed the BJP leader and said he did not even spare a young girl.

"It's one thing to be rattled by the huge crowds in the (Bharat Jodo) Yatra - but to be blinded by hate like this. You are the pits!" she said.

Responding to Shrinate's tweet, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Worse than the pits."

The Congress has accused the BJP of resorting to disinformation and falsehood on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and said it shows the "fear" and "frustration" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party's leadership at the success of the yatra. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Amit Shah Terms Congress Protests ‘Appeasement Politics’

India Must Move From 'Appeasement' To 'Fulfillment': PM Modi At BJP Executive Meet

Appeasement Politics Ends With 100% Coverage Of Govt Schemes: PM Modi

Tags

National Rahul Gandhi Sambit Patra Appeasement Politics Bharat Jodo Yatra Hijab Jairam Ramesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon