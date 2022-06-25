Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BSP To Support BJP-led NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu, Confirms Party Chief Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), while approving the BJP-led NDA's selection for its presidential candidate, has extended its support to Droupadi Murmu, who is likely to be the second woman to occupy the post.

BSP To Support BJP-led NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu, Confirms Party Chief Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) CHIEF Mayawati (left) and NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu (Rig PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 11:50 am

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP,) on Saturday, extended its support to the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who is likely to be the first tribal leader and the second woman to occupy the post.

"The BSP has decided to extend support to Droupadi Murmu in the coming presidential elections keeping in mind that the Adivasi samaj is an important part of the party's movement... This decision was taken not to support the BJP or NDA nor to go against the opposition UPA but keeping in mind our party and its movement for making a capable and dedicated Adivasi woman the president of the country," BSP supremo Mayawati said.

The BSP president while criticizing the opposition parties for keeping her out of consultation while deciding on the presidential candidate, stressed that her party is free to take its decision on the presidential election. Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha has been declared the joint candidate by many opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC, and the NCP.

Related stories

J P Nadda Seeks Opposition Leaders Support For Droupadi Murmu's Candidature In Prez Poll

Droupadi Murmu in Parliament To File Nomination As President, Many BJP-NDA Leaders Present

Odisha Congress To Not Back 'Daughter Of Soil' Murmu For Presidential Election, Claims She Believes In BJP-RSS Ideology

Murmu, on Friday, filed her nomination papers for the July 18 presidential election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over the set of papers to Returning Officer P C Mody.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Presidential Election Droupadi Murmu BJP-led NDA BSP Adivasi Samaj Adivasi Woman Mayawati BSP Chief
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next