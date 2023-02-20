BJP Hits Back With Mr India Jibe At Uddhav's Mogambo Comment For Shah

After Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday dubbed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as "Mogambo", an iconic Bollywood villain from the 1980s blockbuster film 'Mr India', the Bharatiya Janata Party resorted on Monday equating Thackeray with the lead character's ability to disappear.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had, on February 17, recognized the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena, allotting it the 'bow and arrow' symbol, prompting Shah to claim Thackeray would now know on which side the truth was.

Hitting back at Shah welcoming the EC decision, Thackeray, had, on February 19, sarcastically said 'Mogambo khush hua', a famous line the villain in the film often repeats when a plan succeeds. "Uddhav Thackeray is rushing to label the BJP leadership as Mogambo. What he fails to understand is with such idiotic commentary, he himself is becoming Mr India. You have almost disappeared from Maharashtra politics. You must stay at home," BJP MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar said.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, when asked about such remarks by the media in Akola, said one should happily accept such metaphors in politics.

(With PTI inputs)