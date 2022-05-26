BJP Exposed As It Failed To Fulfil Pre-Poll Promises: Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday targeted the BJP, saying that it has been exposed before the people as it has failed to deliver on its pre-poll promises.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the All India Congress Seva Dal in Shahjahanpur, Dotasra also alleged that inflation and unemployment in the country are rising due to the wrong policies of the BJP-led central government.

"The people who ask for an account of 70 years (of Congress rule) are not giving an account of their eight-year rule to the public," he said. The BJP often attacks the Congress and asks what it did for the country during the 70 years it was in power.

Dotasra said inflation and unemployment are rising in the country due to the wrong economic policies of the Centre. The prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas are very high. All the essential commodities including textiles, pulses and edible oil have become out of reach for the common man and the unemployment rate is the highest in the last 70 years, he said.

The Congress leader claimed there is an atmosphere of fear in the country. All Congressmen will have to unite and talk about 'Bharat Jodo', the call given by party leader Rahul Gandhi, Dotasra said. The BJP is pitting one brother against another for political gains, while the Congress is working to unite people, he said. For the country's development, Dotasra said, it is necessary that the NDA is ousted in the 2024 general elections and the UPA returns to power.

(With PTI inputs)