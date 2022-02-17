BJP, Congress, SP: Who Promised What In 2022 Uttar Pradesh Polls?

With the Assembly elections in full swing in Uttar Pradesh, there has been a series of promises being made by contenders in the poll-bound state to woo voters. A situation, common to every election period. The three big political parties taking Uttar Pradesh’s central stage this time are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress. In their respective poll manifestos, the parties have made chapters of elections promises for the youth, farmers, women and so on.

From free scooty to free electricity, what are the promises made by the three parties to lure voters?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The BJP has promised a long list of freebies to the people of Uttar Pradesh in its manifesto - 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra'.





Women

An increase in pension for widows to Rs1,500 per month.

Financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh for the marriage of girls belonging to poor families.

Two free LPG cylinders under ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ every Holi and Diwali.

An amount of Rs,1000 crore to be used for ‘Mission Pink Toilet’ and 3,000 Pink Police booths to be set up.

Under ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana,’ financial aid will be hiked from Rs15,000 to Rs20,000.

Free commute for women passengers above 60 years in public transport.

Under UPPSC, the number of women in government jobs to be doubled.

Free scooty to meritorious girl students.

Farmers

Expansion of the minimum support price (MSP) basket for vegetable crops such as potato, tomato, onion etc.

Investment of Rs 25,000 crore in setting up a network of cold chains and warehouses for grading horticultural crops. This would ensure that farmers get remunerative prices.

Rs 5,000 crore irrigation scheme.

Free electricity to farmers.

Rs 5,000 crore scheme for modernising sugar mills.

Payment to sugarcane farmers within 14 days of selling the crops.

Youth

Wards of labourers would be given free education till the graduation level.

Modernisation of 30,000 secondary schools, as well as colleges, of the state.

Free coaching for competitive exams.

As many as 2 crore smartphones and tablets for poor students.

Recruitment of 6,000 doctors and 10,000 para-medical staff.

Fulfilment of vacancies in government jobs.

Others

‘Mission Kayakalp’ to be launched to make furniture such as tables and benches in primary schools.

PromiseS to set up an ITI (Industrial training Institue) in every block of the state.

Two digital learning centres would be established in Lucknow and Noida.

Every division would be provided with at least one university.

Gyms and sporting grounds would be set up in every gram panchayat.

Under the ‘Love Jihad’ law, there would be a punishment of 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Maa Anapurna canteens to offer food at a minimum price.

Congress

The Congress had launched its 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022' for the UP Assembly polls 2022, where women have been largely prioritised.





Women

For new government posts, 40 per cent of reservations would be made for women according to the reservation provisions.

A minimum honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month would be paid to Anganwadi workers.

Loan at 4 per cent interest rate for aid groups, women to be prioritised for MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Act).

Free travel for women on every public bus.

Businesses employing up to 50 per cent of women will get tax exemption and assistance.

There will be female constables in all police stations and a 25 per cent reservation for women will be made in the UP Police.

‘Mahila Chaupal’ in all village panchayats.

Three gas cylinders free of cost every year.

Every girl student in 10+2 will receive a smartphone and a scooty would be given to every girl enrolled in undergraduate programmes.

Women will receive a free treatment of up to ₹10 lakh in government hospitals.

Farmers

A compensation of Rs 3,000 to farmers affected by strat cattle.

Cow dung to be purchased at Rs 2 per kg under Godhan Nyay Yojna.

A minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,500 per quintal for wheat and paddy, and ₹400 per quintal price for sugarcane.

Loan waiver to all farmers within 10 days of forming the government.

Youth

Promise of 20 lakh government jobs in the public sector.

Free education from kindergarten to the postgraduate level for students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

Financial assistance of Rs 25,000 will be provided to the families affected by Covid-19.

Regularisation of Adhoc teachers and Shiksha Mitras on the basis of experience and rules.

Underprivileged students and students from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) will be provided with hostel accommodation and scholarships.

Others

New health centres to be opened in rural and urban areas.

Officers will be suspended if no action is taken within 10 days of filing a police complaint against any crime including rape.

The Kol community will be given tribal tribe status.

The salary of cooks in government schools will be hiked to Rs 5,000.

Vacancy of Sanskrit and Urdu teachers will be filled.

Samajwadi Party

Making promises along similar lines, the Samajwadi Party (SP), the party has named its manifesto 'Samajwadi Vachan Patra'.





Women

33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs.

Women will be able to file complaints on the 1090 power line through email and WhatsApp.

Under the Kanya Vidya Dhan Yojana, girls will be given a lump sum amount of Rs 36,000 after passing class 12.

A policy of zero-tolerance against organised 'hate crime' against women, minorities and Dalits.

Free scooters to all frontline workers in the state.

Farmers

A farmer's memorial in the memory of farmers who died during farm protests.

Two bags of DAP and five bags of urea, electricity for irrigation, interest-free loan, insurance and pension will be provided to farmers with less than two acres of land.

Rs 25 lakh to the kin of those farmers who died during the farm protests.

Setting up of Kisan Bazars in all districts.

Minimum support price will be provided to all crops and payment to sugarcane farmers will be ensured within 15 days.

300 units of electricity will be provided free of cost to every household.

Food processing cluster in every Mandal.

Youth

Promises to bring an urban employment scheme along the lines of MGNREGA.

Regular government jobs to 'Shiksha Mitras' within three years.

Within the first year of the government formation, appointments will be made on all the vacant posts in the state's education system.

Review and revival of the IT sector so that 22 lakh people can be given employment.

Others