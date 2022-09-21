Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
BJP Chief J P Nadda To Meet Senior Party Leaders In Gujarat Today

According to a local part leader of Gandhinagar, Bharatiya Janata Party chief J P Nadda will hold meetings with senior Gujarat BJP leaders at the state party headquarters on Wednesday.

BJP working president J P Nadda PTI Photo

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 8:57 am

Bharatiya Janata Party chief J P Nadda will hold meetings with senior Gujarat BJP leaders at the state party headquarters in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, a local party leader said.

Nadda is on a two-day visit to BJP-ruled Gujarat from Tuesday ahead of the state Assembly elections due in December this year.

On Wednesday, the BJP president will hold meetings with senior Gujarat BJP leaders at the party headquarters, Shree Kamalam, in the state capital Gandhinagar, the party said.

He will also address professors at Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad and talk about BJP's ideology, it said.

On Tuesday, Nadda addressed a gathering of the Gujarat BJP's elected representatives in local urban and panchayat bodies in Rajkot city.

He had asked party cadres in the state not to worry about the forthcoming Assembly elections, stating that their party is the only one that has an ideology. 

