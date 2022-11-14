Monday, Nov 14, 2022
BJP, AAP Misleading People With False Promises, Says Delhi Cong Ahead Of MCD Polls

Anil Chaudhary, Congress' Delhi unit chief, accused the BJP and AAP of misleading the people with "false promises". 

BJP flags. (Representative image)
Updated: 14 Nov 2022 10:21 pm

Ahead of the MCD polls, Congress' Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary on Monday alleged that the BJP and the AAP have been "misleading" the people with "false promises". 

Kumar claimed that the BJP and AAP "destroyed" Delhi together in every possible way and the citizens are now pining their hopes on the Congress for good governance.

"Congress never makes promises that cannot be fulfilled, unlike the BJP and the AAP. We gave tickets to those who worked tirelessly in their areas for the past many years. 

"Our candidates filed their nomination papers for the MCD elections on Pandit Nehru's birthday who was a true role model and inspiration for generations of Indians," he said. 

All Congress candidates filed their nomination papers on Monday for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election, including former mayor Farhat Suri, former deputy mayor Varyam Kaur, Prerna Singh, and Darshana Jatav.

National BJP AAP MCD Polls Delhi Congress Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Election Delhi Elections President Anil Chaudhary
