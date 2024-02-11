BJD MP Ramesh Majhi Injured In Road Accident In Odisha's Nabarangpur

"I, my PSO and driver were returning home from Raipur by a vehicle. Around 1.30 am, suddenly the vehicle skidded off the road and descended into a roadside bush. However, neither of us was seriously injured in the accident", Majhi told PTI.

The accident may be because the driver dozed off or tyre burst, he said, adding, "I was busy on the phone when the accident took place".

"After getting a tetanus injection, I was discharged from the hospital. We all are now doing fine", the MP said.